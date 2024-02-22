Holistic EV power solutions: who will follow Nio’s lead?

The move towards an electric future is spurring innovation not only within battery and manufacturing technology but also the wider energy ecosystem. Numerous players are exploring cleaner, smarter and faster ways to replenish the energy in an electric vehicle (EV) while also balancing the grid. It’s a huge challenge, but one that will eventually need to be addressed before e-mobility can fully scale.

Automakers are well aware of the link between energy infrastructure and sales of EVs, and while all are following industry developments closely, some are playing a more active role than others. Nio has established an entire business unit, Nio Power, to oversee EV power supply services. Its unique offering covers not only batteries for plug-in charging but also swappable and upgradeable units. The idea is that different power services are better suited to different scenarios, and Nio is covering all its bases.

“Nio Power is a holistic solution,” says Kajsa Ivansson Sognefur, Head of Power Europe for Nio. “Our tagline is ‘chargeable, swappable and upgradeable’. We believe that users should be able to choose.”