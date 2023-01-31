The autonomous vehicle timeline

The headlines from five years ago promised wild and wonderful developments on the self-driving front. Remember when GM was to launch a widespread public ride-share fleet of fully autonomous cars by 2019? Ford was hot on its heels with the promise of a 2021 commercial scheme. A hefty dose of reality soon sent players back-peddling as it became apparently just how hard it was to perfect a vehicle that could drive in all conditions, everywhere.

Level 5 autonomy remains some time away, but there are plenty of other use cases out there already successfully commercialised, with others very close to it. Automotive World takes a closer look at some of them, as well as an update on the projected timelines for more ambitious visions.

