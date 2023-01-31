The headlines from five years ago promised wild and wonderful developments on the self-driving front. Remember when GM was to launch a widespread public ride-share fleet of fully autonomous cars by 2019? Ford was hot on its heels with the promise of a 2021 commercial scheme. A hefty dose of reality soon sent players back-peddling as it became apparently just how hard it was to perfect a vehicle that could drive in all conditions, everywhere.
Level 5 autonomy remains some time away, but there are plenty of other use cases out there already successfully commercialised, with others very close to it. Automotive World takes a closer look at some of them, as well as an update on the projected timelines for more ambitious visions.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What are the next steps to reaching Level 4 autonomy?
- Stellantis looks to Level 3 and beyond
- Market adoption of ‘driver out’ truck tech is still far away
- Highway autonomy hinges on truck transfer hubs
- Autonomous shuttles—from tech showcase to commercial service
- Middle mile logistics present a valuable AV use case
- Off-road driving is pushing the boundaries of AV technology
‘Special report: The autonomous vehicle timeline’ presents insight from:
- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- EasyMile
- Embark
- Expleo
- Gatik
- Roland Berger
- Stellantis
