Middle mile logistics present a valuable AV use case

While companies in the autonomous vehicle (AV) sector have made progress in developing B2C applications, there is no denying that 2022 was a year of mixed fortunes. Safety concerns, talent shortages, and the dawning realisation that progress might arrive slower than initially anticipated all served to stymie investment in Q4.

However, outside of robotaxis or private passenger vehicles, other forms of self-driving transport continue to show promise. For example, the autonomous last mile delivery market was worth US$8.78bn in 2020. Fortune Business Insight anticipates this will grow to US$51.38bn by 2028—a CAGR of 24.4%.