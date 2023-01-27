Highway autonomy hinges on truck transfer hubs

The prospect of vehicles that can drive themselves has attracted billions of dollars in funding and eaten up countless hours of R&D over the last few years. Whether it’s providing mobility independence for individuals with disabilities or facilitating non-stop movement of goods, the impact of a driverless society will be significant. California-based software specialist Embark has honed in on the logistics sector and spent the past seven years working to commercialise self-driving software for trucking.

“We think trucking represents the use case with the highest impact for this technology, as well as the one that’s best suited to its technical maturity today,” says Embark Chief Executive Alex Rodrigues.