Special report: Will hydrogen fuel cell vehicles ever go mainstream?

Automotive World’s latest special report looks at the potential for hydrogen fuel cell technology as a mainstream consideration for automakers, car buyers and the truck industry.

Hydrogen is widely seen as vital to meeting decarbonisation targets, and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will form part of a broad portfolio of powertrain solutions alongside battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids with internal combustion engines (ICEs).

However, FCEVs will be overshadowed by BEVs for at least the next decade—that’s the view of Capgemini Invent, which notes that FCEVs are hampered in particular by the lack of hydrogen infrastructure and the high cost of installing hydrogen fuelling networks.

The FCEV has long been ‘a decade away’, and no vehicle manufacturer has yet succeeded in putting a vehicle into mass production. However, Capgemini sees longer term potential in the technology. Furthermore, the technology is seen as a viable alternative to diesel in the heavy-duty sector, particularly for long-haul applications. Nikola’s recent hugely successfully public offering—which saw the start-up’s value surpass Ford’s—offers a glimpse of the enthusiasm for hydrogen trucking.

