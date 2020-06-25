Scale required for economically viable fuel cell vehicle technology

In some respects, fuel cell powertrains present less of a challenge than battery EVs, but greater scale is required to balance the books. By Xavier Boucherat

   June 25th, 2020

In sectors such as power generation, fuel cells are already in play. A fuel cell stack comprises of individual cells, each containing an anode, a cathode and an electrolyte layer. Hydrogen fuel enters the cells, and when combined with oxygen, a chemical reaction takes place, generating electricity and water. This energy is then routed out of the stack. The technology is common in backup power generation at sites like factories, where blackouts can cost millions, and hospitals, where blackouts can cost lives….

Close
Close