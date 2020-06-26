Hydrogen key to decarbonisation efforts, but viability varies

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have long been presented as the ultimate replacement for gasoline and diesel cars. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), on the other hand, appear to have had a hard time securing the necessary investment to become a viable mass-market alternative to the internal combustion engine (ICE). The hydrogen economy seemed far from materialising, but recent trends suggest that interest is growing once again.
Passenger cars
Hydrogen Europe serves as…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference