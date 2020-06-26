Hydrogen key to decarbonisation efforts, but viability varies

Lobby groups have long advocated for electric vehicles and against internal combustion engines—but where does the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fall into the discussion? By Freddie Holmes

   June 26th, 2020

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have long been presented as the ultimate replacement for gasoline and diesel cars. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), on the other hand, appear to have had a hard time securing the necessary investment to become a viable mass-market alternative to the internal combustion engine (ICE). The hydrogen economy seemed far from materialising, but recent trends suggest that interest is growing once again.

Passenger cars

Hydrogen Europe serves as…

Close
Close