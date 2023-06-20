Governments across North America are doubling down on transport decarbonisation as urgent climate change warnings grow louder. Canada, Mexico and the US are all keen to transition the existing manufacturing footprint for electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. There’s a mixture of both carrots and sticks at work, as financial incentives join with increasingly stringent emissions regulations and sales bans. Ambitions are lofty, but plenty of obstacles remain around charging infrastructure, consumer affordability and material scarcity.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Charger accessibility is paramount to US electrification
- Battery production complicates EPA’s goals for US automotive
- Canada wins EV production with green energy, skilled workers
- Interoperable charging paves the way for Canada’s CV fleets
- Mexicans to build, if not drive, future EVs
- ‘When’ and ‘how’ of truck electrification hotly debated
- Cautious optimism on push for zero emission US trucks
‘Special report: North America’s electric vehicle market’ presents insights from
- BMW
- Enel X Way
- Hypercharge
- KPMG
- Roland Berger
- Waterloo Economic Development Corporation
- Wood Mackenzie