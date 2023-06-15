Battery production complicates EPA’s goals for US automotive

In April 2023, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a 1,475-page proposal targeting vehicle emission reduction. As part of that effort, it envisions 67% of new light vehicles sold nationwide to be electric by 2032. This figure would represent a tenfold increase on the current rate in less than nine years.

Since coming into office in 2021, President Biden’s administration has been characterised by efforts to accelerate automotive electrification. However, with industry lobby groups like the Alliance for Automotive Innovation—representing OEMs like General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen—calling the targets highly challenging because of ongoing supply chain issues, is this latest target a bridge too far?