Canada wins EV production with green energy, skilled workers

Canada’s automotive manufacturing industry has a solid century behind it and currently turns out around 1.12 million vehicles a year. Big names like Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Ford, Fiat and Chrysler have all set up local production operations, supported by a robust supply network. But most of these plants were built to support the manufacture of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The challenge now is to reposition all that manufacturing infrastructure for a future powered by batteries.

Attracting investment

Tony LaMantia is President and Chief Executive of the Waterloo Economic Development Corporation, which is actively working to position the country as an EV production hub. “We’re already well on our way,” LaMantia tells Automotive World.