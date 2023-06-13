Interoperable charging paves the way for Canada’s CV fleets

The electrification of the automotive market is picking up pace in Canada as the Trudeau administration ramps up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. A reduction of 12 megatonnes of carbon dioxide has been targeted for transportation alone—seven of which will come from light-duty commercial vehicles. This is a logical approach: while medium- and heavy-duty trucks only account for one in 27 of all Canadian road vehicles, they nevertheless contribute approximately 37% of all transportation-related CO2 emissions, according to Natural Resources Canada.