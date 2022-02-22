Driven largely by government intervention, the automotive industry finds itself barrelling towards an electric mobility future for its light vehicle segment. But while such a future envisions practically all light vehicles being battery electric, development across the diverse array of powertrain technologies.

The options on the table range from hybridisation to even hydrogen fuel cell, with each technology, battery electric included, coming with unique hurdles and positives and so debate rages as to which will sink and which will swim. And despite the industry’s EV ambitions, there even remains a school of thought convinced that battery electric is not the best means of achieving automotive’s decarbonisation goals and instead trumpets for continued ICE development as the best route, at least in the near term.

However, with fleet average emissions targets to meet in the short term and government ICE bans on the horizon, rightly or wrongly the industry appears set for a long term BEV dominated light vehicle market.

In this report:

'Special report: Light vehicle powertrain mix’ presents insight from: