Powertrain shift requires huge behind the scenes changes

The automotive industry’s decarbonisation strategy has already seen the biggest manufacturers move to overhaul their image and portfolio. These players once proudly touted how they bested their closest rivals on mechanical metrics such as fuel consumption or horsepower output. Today, the limelight is instead shone on criteria such as battery range and sustainable sourcing. And though on the outside an EV looks no different to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, its arrival has enacted profound changes behind the scenes.