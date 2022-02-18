Diesel’s future depends on EV success

Once presented as an eco-friendly and economical alternative to gasoline, diesel’s reputation continues to suffer under legislative restrictions to reduce air pollution in highly urbanised areas. Further threatened by hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) and the looming ban of new internal combustion engine (ICEs) sales, pure diesels could disappear from roads.

However, recent technological improvements mean diesel ICEs are becoming cleaner and more fuel-efficient. Sustainable substitutes to fossil fuels are also coming to market and with falling prices of newer diesel vehicles on the second-hand market, diesel vehicle ownership is more accessible than ever.

But with the increasing uptake of EVs and resurgence of gasoline vehicles, it’s important to explore what diesel’s future could be in the automotive industry.