How can the ICE be made greener?

The writing is firmly on the wall for fossil fuels, which through bans, regulations and consumer trends are being phased out as a transportation fuel. For the automotive industry, which has built its business around the internal combustion engine (ICE) for more than a century, this has presented obvious challenges.

While virtually every global automaker has begun to funnel investment into battery electric powertrains, ICEs still account for the majority of new vehicle sales. Zero emissions sales are ramping up, particularly in Europe, which is helping to lower automakers’ fleet average emissions. But with ICEs still firmly in the mix, work continues to ensure they use less fuel and create fewer emissions—and not only at the tailpipe.

Hybridisation can relieve some of the strain on the ICE during high-load situations—where emissions tend to be at their highest—but what more can be done with the ICE itself?

Are hard gains worth the effort?

At this stage, the ICE is already a highly optimised and complex package of mechatronics. Further