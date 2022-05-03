The automotive industry may have accepted that electric mobility is the next step for the sector, but this certainty still poses some pertinent questions. Today, given the early maturity of battery tech, the top question on that list is how automakers and suppliers can turn a profit with solely electric portfolios.
There is an array of cost-cutting opportunities on the table, including in manufacturing, vehicle design, additional services such as charging, or teaming up electrification with other megatrends products. However, even with so many potential revenue avenues, there’s no guarantee that all players will be consistently in the black anytime soon.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EV profit relies on more than just sales
- How long can subsidies drive EV adoption?
- Is battery-swapping the answer to affordable EVs?
- Bespoke skateboard chassis-based EVs could cut costs
- Customisable architectures and cultural change could enhance EV lifecycles
- EV manufacturing poses profit potential and dilemmas
- EV profitability to exceed that of ICEs from 2025, says BMW
'Special report: Improving electric vehicle profitability’ presents insight from:
- Allison Transmission
- BMW
- CarExpert.com
- Gartner
- KPMG
- REE Automotive
- University of Bath
- Vision Mobility
- Volta Trucks
- ZF
- Cariad
- Institute of Advanced Automotive Propulsions Systems at the University of Bath
