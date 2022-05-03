Improving electric vehicle profitability

This Automotive World report considers how stakeholders are trying to improve electric vehicle profitability

Special report: Improving electric vehicle profitability

The automotive industry may have accepted that electric mobility is the next step for the sector, but this certainty still poses some pertinent questions. Today, given the early maturity of battery tech, the top question on that list is how automakers and suppliers can turn a profit with solely electric portfolios.

There is an array of cost-cutting opportunities on the table, including in manufacturing, vehicle design, additional services such as charging, or teaming up electrification with other megatrends products. However, even with so many potential revenue avenues, there’s no guarantee that all players will be consistently in the black anytime soon.

In this report:

'Special report: Improving electric vehicle profitability' presents insight from:

  • Allison Transmission
  • BMW
  • CarExpert.com
  • Gartner
  • KPMG
  • REE Automotive
  • University of Bath
  • Vision Mobility
  • Volta Trucks
  • ZF
  • Cariad
  • CarExpert.com
  • Allison Transmission
  • Institute of Advanced Automotive Propulsions Systems at the University of Bath

