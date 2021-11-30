Commercial vehicle safety

This Automotive World report considers how stakeholders can improve commercial vehicle safety

Special report: Commercial vehicle safety

The size and weight of the average commercial vehicle mean these machines pose a significant threat to road safety. As such, if the automotive industry is to reach Vision Zero—a future that includes no injuries or fatalities from road collisions—reducing the number of collisions involving commercial vehicles is paramount.

Intelligent assisted and autonomous driving could prove a hugely valuable contributor to this goal, but it is also worth remembering that reiterating a driver’s expected responsibilities—this includes basic expectations such as the need to not drive under the influence of drink or drugs—can also vastly improve road safety.

Overall, there’s plenty for all stakeholders to consider in the field of commercial vehicle safety.

In this report:

'Special report: Commercial vehicle safety’ presents insight from:

  • ACT Research
  • Alexander Dennis
  • Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance
  • Confederation of Passenger Transport
  • Kodiak Robotics
  • Seeing Machines
  • Scania
  • Volvo Buses

