The size and weight of the average commercial vehicle mean these machines pose a significant threat to road safety. As such, if the automotive industry is to reach Vision Zero—a future that includes no injuries or fatalities from road collisions—reducing the number of collisions involving commercial vehicles is paramount.
Intelligent assisted and autonomous driving could prove a hugely valuable contributor to this goal, but it is also worth remembering that reiterating a driver’s expected responsibilities—this includes basic expectations such as the need to not drive under the influence of drink or drugs—can also vastly improve road safety.
Overall, there’s plenty for all stakeholders to consider in the field of commercial vehicle safety.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- CV safety paramount in automotive’s Vision Zero ambitions
- Roadside inspections keep dangerous trucks off the road
- DMS the ‘awakening giant’ of ADAS safety
- Driver and passenger safety a high priority for bus manufacturers
- Don’t overlook passive safety in heavy trucks
- Vision Zero in sight for CV segment
- Effective CV driver training could help eliminate human flaws
'Special report: Commercial vehicle safety’ presents insight from:
- ACT Research
- Alexander Dennis
- Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance
- Confederation of Passenger Transport
- Kodiak Robotics
- Seeing Machines
- Scania
- Volvo Buses
