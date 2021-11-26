Effective CV driver training could help eliminate human flaws

Developments around assisted and autonomous driving tech have dominated automotive headlines for several years now, with such innovations regularly touted as a means to vastly improve road safety and efficiency. This potential is undeniable, but would the industry be unwise to place all its hopes into these two baskets?

Exact figures on how many crashes are caused by driver error vary from study to study, but the consensus is that far too many human drivers do not pay appropriate attention while at the wheel of their vehicle. This is a problem across all vehicle segments. However, for the commercial vehicle sector, where drivers are usually employed to operate their vehicle, a crash caused by human error can cost a company time, money and reputation. Driver training could prove an effective countermeasure.