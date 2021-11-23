Driver and passenger safety a high priority for bus manufacturers

Safety is a high priority in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. Yet compared to trucking, bus safety is relatively neglected as a topic of discussion within the industry. But that is a mistake. Buses are incredibly important, as they play a central role in many public transport networks. And like trucks, they are large, heavy, and sometimes hard to navigate, which makes them a likely source of potential danger. Plus, compared to trucks with a single driver or a family car with a handful of passengers, a bus collision could potentially put more lives at risk.