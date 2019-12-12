Strategy update: Honda – 2019 edition

After many years in which Honda typically outperformed its domestic rivals, the company has underperformed over the past decade. Some of the under-performance has been attributable to external factors, but other factors have been within its control and the company has not lived up to its reputation for being nimble-footed, innovative and engineering-led.

The company has recognised the need for a radical shake-up and its latest strategic plan focuses on a significant reduction in global capacity to boost efficiency, reversing some of the ambitious expansion that occurred under earlier plans.

Honda’s worldwide production rose to almost 5.4 million units in 2018/19, including output by non-consolidated affiliates. However, for reasons outlined in this report, overall production throughout the forecast period is expected to be below 2018’s record levels, dropping by almost 2.5% by 2023.

Table of contents

Executive summary Chapter 1: Company overview Chapter 2: Sales, product development and brand strategy Chapter 3: Production Appendices (excel) Model plans by brand and model Production by brand and model (2014-2018) Production forecasts by brand and model (2019-2023)



…