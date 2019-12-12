Strategy update: Honda – 2019 edition

The latest automaker strategy report by Automotive World discusses the outlook for Honda over the next five years

After many years in which Honda typically outperformed its domestic rivals, the company has underperformed over the past decade. Some of the under-performance has been attributable to external factors, but other factors have been within its control and the company has not lived up to its reputation for being nimble-footed, innovative and engineering-led.

The company has recognised the need for a radical shake-up and its latest strategic plan focuses on a significant reduction in global capacity to boost efficiency, reversing some of the ambitious expansion that occurred under earlier plans.

Honda’s worldwide production rose to almost 5.4 million units in 2018/19, including output by non-consolidated affiliates. However, for reasons outlined in this report, overall production throughout the forecast period is expected to be below 2018’s record levels, dropping by almost 2.5% by 2023.

Table of contents

    • Executive summary
    • Chapter 1: Company overview
    • Chapter 2: Sales, product development and brand strategy
    • Chapter 3: Production
    • Appendices (excel)
      • Model plans by brand and model
      • Production by brand and model (2014-2018)
      • Production forecasts by brand and model (2019-2023)

