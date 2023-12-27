Global light vehicle sales forecast – December 2023 edition

Light Vehicle sales (000s) 2021 2022 2023(f) Change -v- prior year Change -v- prior status (pts) Notes

China 24,605.1 24,042.8 25,220.9 4.9% 0.0 IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 5.4% from 5.0%

N. America (US & Canada) 16,720.1 15,380.4 17,041.5 10.8% 1.4 Impact from strikes was limited and offset by lower transaction prices and higher incentives

EU+EFTA+UK 13,798.0 12,937.0 14,838.7 14.7% 0.0 Sales growth slowing but still positive in November – 15th consecutive month of increase. EU consumer conf. up in Nov. and December

S. America 4,652.0 4,833.0 5,161.6 6.8% 0.0 IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.3% from 1.9%. Brazil Cons. Conf. edged lower in Nov. but Mex highest since Feb. 2019

India 3,357.3 3,929.3 4,212.2 7.2% 0.3 November sales at record level

Japan 4,361.5 4,121.4 4,578.9 11.1% 1.9 Nov. Cons. Conf. rose, particularly willingness to buy durable goods.

Asean 2,455.0 2,794.0 2,824.7 1.1% 0.0 Most 2023 GDP forecasts lowered from prior status. 4 of top-5 LV markets negative YTD

Middle East 2,408.4 2,451.8 2,640.6 7.7% 0.0 Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background. GDP outlook lowered.

RoW ,827.5 7,025.7 7,362.9 4.8% 0.0

80,185.0 77,515.4 83,882.2 8.2% 0.4