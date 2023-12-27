Global light vehicle sales forecast – December 2023 edition

Global light vehicle sales snapshot
- The IMF’s October forecast for global GDP in 2023 is unchanged (from July status) at 3.0%, including higher forecasts for US and Japan, lower for China and the eurozone.
- Over the first 11 months of 2023, all the Top-16 light vehicle markets are ahead of their year-ago figures, with increases ranging from 4.8% in China to 61% in Turkey. Thirteen of the Top-16 markets have seen double-digit increases over the first 11 months.
- The full-year forecast has been raised by 0.4pts from prior status, mainly reflecting a smaller-than-expected impact from strikes in North America and a strong finish to the year in Japan.
- Compared with January 2023 status, the current global forecast is 2.4% higher, mainly reflecting the steady improvement to the economic outlook over the year.
Global light vehicle sales update
|Light Vehicle sales (000s)
|2021
|2022
|2023(f)
|Change -v- prior year
|Change -v- prior status (pts)
|Notes
|China
|24,605.1
|24,042.8
|25,220.9
|4.9%
|0.0
|IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 5.4% from 5.0%
|N. America (US & Canada)
|16,720.1
|15,380.4
|17,041.5
|10.8%
|1.4
|Impact from strikes was limited and offset by lower transaction prices and higher incentives
|EU+EFTA+UK
|13,798.0
|12,937.0
|14,838.7
|14.7%
|0.0
|Sales growth slowing but still positive in November – 15th consecutive month of increase. EU consumer conf. up in Nov. and December
|S. America
|4,652.0
|4,833.0
|5,161.6
|6.8%
|0.0
|IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.3% from 1.9%. Brazil Cons. Conf. edged lower in Nov. but Mex highest since Feb. 2019
|India
|3,357.3
|3,929.3
|4,212.2
|7.2%
|0.3
|November sales at record level
|Japan
|4,361.5
|4,121.4
|4,578.9
|11.1%
|1.9
|Nov. Cons. Conf. rose, particularly willingness to buy durable goods.
|Asean
|2,455.0
|2,794.0
|2,824.7
|1.1%
|0.0
|Most 2023 GDP forecasts lowered from prior status. 4 of top-5 LV markets negative YTD
|Middle East
|2,408.4
|2,451.8
|2,640.6
|7.7%
|0.0
|Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background. GDP outlook lowered.
|RoW
|,827.5
|7,025.7
|7,362.9
|4.8%
|0.0
|80,185.0
|77,515.4
|83,882.2
|8.2%
|0.4
|Change
|-3.3%
|8.2%
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Nov-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Jan-Nov 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)