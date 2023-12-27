Global light vehicle sales forecast – December 2023 edition

Automotive World's monthly global light vehicle sales forecast provides a snapshot of past and future sales volumes broken down by region

Global light vehicle sales snapshot

  • The IMF’s October forecast for global GDP in 2023 is unchanged (from July status) at 3.0%, including higher forecasts for US and Japan, lower for China and the eurozone.
  • Over the first 11 months of 2023, all the Top-16 light vehicle markets are ahead of their year-ago figures, with increases ranging from 4.8% in China to 61% in Turkey. Thirteen of the Top-16 markets have seen double-digit increases over the first 11 months.
  • The full-year forecast has been raised by 0.4pts from prior status, mainly reflecting a smaller-than-expected impact from strikes in North America and a strong finish to the year in Japan.
  • Compared with January 2023 status, the current global forecast is 2.4% higher, mainly reflecting the steady improvement to the economic outlook over the year.

Global light vehicle sales update

Light Vehicle sales (000s)202120222023(f)Change -v- prior yearChange -v- prior status (pts)Notes
China24,605.124,042.825,220.94.9%0.0IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 5.4% from 5.0%
N. America (US & Canada)16,720.115,380.417,041.510.8%1.4Impact from strikes was limited and offset by lower transaction prices and higher incentives
EU+EFTA+UK13,798.012,937.014,838.714.7%0.0Sales growth slowing but still positive in November – 15th consecutive month of increase. EU consumer conf. up in Nov. and December
S. America4,652.04,833.05,161.66.8%0.0IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.3% from 1.9%. Brazil Cons. Conf. edged lower in Nov. but Mex highest since Feb. 2019
India3,357.33,929.34,212.27.2%0.3November sales at record level
Japan4,361.54,121.44,578.911.1%1.9Nov. Cons. Conf. rose, particularly willingness to buy durable goods.
Asean2,455.02,794.02,824.71.1%0.0Most 2023 GDP forecasts lowered from prior status. 4 of top-5 LV markets negative YTD
Middle East2,408.42,451.82,640.67.7%0.0Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background. GDP outlook lowered.
RoW,827.57,025.77,362.94.8%0.0
80,185.077,515.483,882.28.2%0.4
Change -3.3%8.2% 

LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Nov-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)

LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Jan-Nov 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)

 

LV Sales, Next-11 markets: Nov-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)

LV Sales, Next-11 markets: Jan-Nov 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)

Top-16 markets, change in LV Sales: Nov-23 -v- yr ago (%)

Change in LV Sales, Top-16 markets: Jan-Nov 2023 -v- yr ago (%)

Top-16 markets, change in LV Sales: Nov-23 -v- yr ago (000 units)

Top-16 markets, change in LV Sales: Jan-Nov 2023 -v- yr ago (000 units)

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here