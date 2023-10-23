Global light vehicle sales forecast – October 2023 edition

Automotive World's monthly global light vehicle sales forecast provides a snapshot of past and future sales volumes broken down by region
Global light vehicle sales snapshot
- The IMF’s latest forecast for global GDP in 2023 is unchanged (from July status) at 3.0%, including higher forecasts for US and Japan, lower for China.
- Over the first nine months of 2023, all the Top-15 light vehicle markets are ahead of their year-ago figures, with increases ranging from 2.4% in China to 65% in Turkey.
- Eleven of the Top-15 markets have seen double-digit increases over the first nine months.
- The full-year forecast has been raised by just under 0.1pts from prior status, reflecting the more positive macro-economic outlook and robust year-to-date data. All the major regions are expected to see increased demand in 2023, but overall demand is expected to remain below its pre-pandemic level.
Global light vehicle sales update
|Light Vehicle sales (000s)
|2021
|2022
|2023(f)
|Change -v- prior year
|Change -v- prior status (pts)
|Notes
|China
|24,605.1
|24,042.8
|25,196.9
|4.8%
|-0.3
|2023 GDP forecast lowered.
|N. America (US & Canada)
|16,720.1
|15,380.4
|16,780.0
|9.1%
|0.4
|Economic outlook improved, but some supply disruption from strikes.
|EU+EFTA+UK
|13,798.0
|12,937.0
|14,049.6
|8.6%
|0.5
|EU consumer confidence fell for second successive month in September, but car sales have risen for 14 months in row.
|S. America
|4,652.0
|4,833.0
|5,142.3
|6.4%
|0.3
|Brazil consumer confidence highest since February 2014. New automotive stimulus announced in May. Mexico consumer confidence four-year high.
|India
|3,357.3
|3,929.3
|4,200.4
|6.9%
|0.2
|Dealers Association has shifted stance from ‘cautiously optimistic’ to ‘optimistic’. Strong festive season anticipated.
|Japan
|4,361.5
|4,121.4
|4,488.2
|8.9%
|0.3
|September consumer confidence continued decline from July’s 19-month high, but not yet reflected in LV demand.
|Asean
|2,455.0
|2,794.0
|2,984.0
|6.8%
|-0.2
|Thai and Indonesian demand weaker in first nine months.
|Middle East
|2,408.4
|2,451.8
|2,640.6
|7.7%
|0.1
|Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background.
|RoW
|7,827.5
|7,025.7
|7,355.9
|4.7%
|0.1
| Total
|80,185.0
|77,515.4
|82,837.9
|6.9%
|0.1
|Change
|-3.3%
|6.9%
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Sep-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Jan-Sep 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Next-10 markets: Sep-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Next-10 markets: Jan-Sep 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Sep-23 -v- yr ago (%)
Change in LV Sales, Top-15 markets: Jan-Sep 2023 -v- yr ago (%)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Sep-23 -v- yr ago (000 units)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Jan-Sep 2023 -v- yr ago (000 units)