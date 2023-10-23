Global light vehicle sales forecast – October 2023 edition

Light Vehicle sales (000s) 2021 2022 2023(f) Change -v- prior year Change -v- prior status (pts) Notes

China 24,605.1 24,042.8 25,196.9 4.8% -0.3 2023 GDP forecast lowered.

N. America (US & Canada) 16,720.1 15,380.4 16,780.0 9.1% 0.4 Economic outlook improved, but some supply disruption from strikes.

EU+EFTA+UK 13,798.0 12,937.0 14,049.6 8.6% 0.5 EU consumer confidence fell for second successive month in September, but car sales have risen for 14 months in row.

S. America 4,652.0 4,833.0 5,142.3 6.4% 0.3 Brazil consumer confidence highest since February 2014. New automotive stimulus announced in May. Mexico consumer confidence four-year high.

India 3,357.3 3,929.3 4,200.4 6.9% 0.2 Dealers Association has shifted stance from ‘cautiously optimistic’ to ‘optimistic’. Strong festive season anticipated.

Japan 4,361.5 4,121.4 4,488.2 8.9% 0.3 September consumer confidence continued decline from July’s 19-month high, but not yet reflected in LV demand.

Asean 2,455.0 2,794.0 2,984.0 6.8% -0.2 Thai and Indonesian demand weaker in first nine months.

Middle East 2,408.4 2,451.8 2,640.6 7.7% 0.1 Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background.

RoW 7,827.5 7,025.7 7,355.9 4.7% 0.1

Total 80,185.0 77,515.4 82,837.9 6.9% 0.1