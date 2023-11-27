Global light vehicle sales forecast – November 2023 edition

Light Vehicle sales (000s) 2021 2022 2023(f) Change -v- prior year Change -v- prior status (pts) Notes

China 24,605.1 24,042.8 25,220.9 4.9% 0.1 IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 5.4% from 5.0%

N. America (US & Canada) 16,720.1 15,380.4 16,826.2 9.4% 0.3 IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.1% from 1.8%. Some disruption from strikes but Big-3 Oct. inventories higher

EU+EFTA+UK 13,798.0 12,937.0 14,838.7 14.7% 6.1 EU consumer conf. stable in Oct. but up ( estimate) in Nov. Sales have risen for 15 months in row, much stronger than initial forecasts

S. America 4,652.0 4,833.0 5,161.6 6.8% 0.4 IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.3% from 1.9%. Brazil & Mex cons. Conf. lower in Oct.

India 3,357.3 3,929.3 4,200.4 6.9% 0.0 Dealers Association shifted had stance from ‘cautiously optimistic’ to ‘optimistic’ but now notes inventory levels rising.

Japan 4,361.5 4,121.4 4,500.6 9.2% 0.3 Oct. consumer conf. rose after 2-month decline from July’s 19-month high. IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised substantially to 2.0% from 1.4%

Asean 2,455.0 2,794.0 2,824.7 1.1% -5.7 Most 2023 GDP forecasts lowered from prior status. 4 of top-5 LV markets negative YTD

Middle East 2,408.4 2,451.8 2,640.6 7.7% 0.0 Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background. GDP outlook lowered.

RoW 7,827.5 7,025.7 7,362.9 4.8% 0.1

80,185.0 77,515.4 83,576.7 7.8% 1.0