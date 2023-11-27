Global light vehicle sales forecast – November 2023 edition

Automotive World's monthly global light vehicle sales forecast provides a snapshot of past and future sales volumes broken down by region
Global light vehicle sales snapshot
- The IMF’s latest forecast for global GDP in 2023 is unchanged (from July status) at 3.0%, including higher forecasts for US and Japan, lower for China and the eurozone.
- Over the first ten months of 2023, all the Top-15 light vehicle markets are ahead of their year-ago figures, with increases ranging from 3.0% in China to 64% in Turkey. Twelve of the Top-15 markets have seen double-digit increases over the first ten months.
- The full-year forecast has been raised by a full 1.0pts from prior status, mainly reflecting a sharp upward revision to the EU, Efta, UK region where sales over the first 10 months of the year have been substantially higher than initial forecasts indicated.
Global light vehicle sales update
|Light Vehicle sales (000s)
|2021
|2022
|2023(f)
|Change -v- prior year
|Change -v- prior status (pts)
|Notes
|China
|24,605.1
|24,042.8
|25,220.9
|4.9%
|0.1
|IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 5.4% from 5.0%
|N. America (US & Canada)
|16,720.1
|15,380.4
|16,826.2
|9.4%
|0.3
|IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.1% from 1.8%. Some disruption from strikes but Big-3 Oct. inventories higher
|EU+EFTA+UK
|13,798.0
|12,937.0
|14,838.7
|14.7%
|6.1
|EU consumer conf. stable in Oct. but up ( estimate) in Nov. Sales have risen for 15 months in row, much stronger than initial forecasts
|S. America
|4,652.0
|4,833.0
|5,161.6
|6.8%
|0.4
|IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised to 2.3% from 1.9%. Brazil & Mex cons. Conf. lower in Oct.
|India
|3,357.3
|3,929.3
|4,200.4
|6.9%
|0.0
|Dealers Association shifted had stance from ‘cautiously optimistic’ to ‘optimistic’ but now notes inventory levels rising.
|Japan
|4,361.5
|4,121.4
|4,500.6
|9.2%
|0.3
|Oct. consumer conf. rose after 2-month decline from July’s 19-month high. IMF 2023 GDP forecast raised substantially to 2.0% from 1.4%
|Asean
|2,455.0
|2,794.0
|2,824.7
|1.1%
|-5.7
|Most 2023 GDP forecasts lowered from prior status. 4 of top-5 LV markets negative YTD
|Middle East
|2,408.4
|2,451.8
|2,640.6
|7.7%
|0.0
|Demand in Turkey (regional leader) growing strongly despite economic background. GDP outlook lowered.
|RoW
|7,827.5
|7,025.7
|7,362.9
|4.8%
|0.1
|80,185.0
|77,515.4
|83,576.7
|7.8%
|1.0
|Change
|-3.3%
|7.8%
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Oct-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Top-5 markets: Jan-Oct 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Next-10 markets: Oct-23 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
LV Sales, Next-10 markets: Jan-Oct 2023 -v- yr ago (units, 000s)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Oct-23 -v- yr ago (%)
Change in LV Sales, Top-15 markets: Jan-Oct 2023 -v- yr ago (%)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Oct-23 -v- yr ago (000 units)
Top-15 markets, change in LV Sales: Jan-Oct 2023 -v- yr ago (000 units)