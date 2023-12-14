The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2024

The 2023 edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report examines passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy truck demand in 2023, and presents an outlook for the global automotive and commercial vehicle industries in 2024.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Global LV demand 1995-2024
- Figure 2: LV demand by region, 2020-2024
- Figure 3: Change in demand (units), 2023(f) -v- 2022
- Figure 4: Change in LV demand (%), 2023(f) -v- 2022
- Figure 5: World demand for >6t trucks
- Figure 6: >6t truck demand by region
- Figure 7: GDP forecasts
Executive summary
Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand
Chapter 2: Truck demand
Chapter 3: Economic outlook