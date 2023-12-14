The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2024

The latest Automotive World new vehicle market report discusses light vehicle and truck demand in 2023 and the outlook for 2024

The world’s new vehicle market: outlook for 2024

The 2023 edition of Automotive World’s annual forward-looking global vehicle market report examines passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy truck demand in 2023, and presents an outlook for the global automotive and commercial vehicle industries in 2024.

Table of contents

List of figures

  • Figure 1: Global LV demand 1995-2024
  • Figure 2: LV demand by region, 2020-2024
  • Figure 3: Change in demand (units), 2023(f) -v- 2022
  • Figure 4: Change in LV demand (%), 2023(f) -v- 2022
  • Figure 5: World demand for >6t trucks
  • Figure 6: >6t truck demand by region
  • Figure 7: GDP forecasts

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand

Chapter 2: Truck demand

Chapter 3: Economic outlook

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here