India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

India’s new vehicle market has made a surprising recovery from the initial disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks to be on track for a strong 2021. Automotive World’s latest report explores why new vehicle sales have recovered so swiftly, the impact of new emissions standards and the prospects for further growth post-2020.

Table of contents

List of figures

Figure 1: Indian LV demand 1995-2019

Figure 2: LV shares by segment (%)

Figure 3: India’s vehicle purchase tax rates

Figure 4: LV market shares by brand, India 2019

Figure 5: GDP forecasts

Figure 6: Indian LV demand, 1995-2024

Figure 7: India, change in LV demand by brand, 2024 -v- 2019

Figure 8: Indian 7.5t-plus demand 2001-2019

Figure 9: Indian 7.5t-plus demand change & GDP growth, 2001-2019

Figure 10: India, HV market share by brand, 2019 (%)

Figure 11: India HV demand, 2001-2024

Executive summary

Chapter 1: India’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2024

LV demand

Market characteristics

Market shares

Economic outlook

Outlook for LV demand

Recent HV demand & market characteristics

HV market shares

Outlook for HV demand

Chapter 2: Future mobility in India – the industry perspective

Appendix (Excel)

Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2019)

Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2020-2024)

…