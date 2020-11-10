India’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2024 and beyond

India’s new vehicle market has made a surprising recovery from the initial disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks to be on track for a strong 2021. Automotive World’s latest report explores why new vehicle sales have recovered so swiftly, the impact of new emissions standards and the prospects for further growth post-2020.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: Indian LV demand 1995-2019
- Figure 2: LV shares by segment (%)
- Figure 3: India’s vehicle purchase tax rates
- Figure 4: LV market shares by brand, India 2019
- Figure 5: GDP forecasts
- Figure 6: Indian LV demand, 1995-2024
- Figure 7: India, change in LV demand by brand, 2024 -v- 2019
- Figure 8: Indian 7.5t-plus demand 2001-2019
- Figure 9: Indian 7.5t-plus demand change & GDP growth, 2001-2019
- Figure 10: India, HV market share by brand, 2019 (%)
- Figure 11: India HV demand, 2001-2024
Executive summary
Chapter 1: India’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2024
- LV demand
- Market characteristics
- Market shares
- Economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- Recent HV demand & market characteristics
- HV market shares
- Outlook for HV demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in India – the industry perspective
- India boasts swift recovery from COVID-19, but will it last?
- More choice and business incentives to kick-start Indian EV market
- India’s fleet focus for electrification is gaining momentum
- India considers shared mobility products in COVID-hit market
- Aggressive regulation puts India’s CV market on a greener path
- Automakers see ‘huge potential’ for growth in India
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2019)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2020-2024)
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference