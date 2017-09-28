Home > Data > Commercial Vehicles Data > India’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

India’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

September 28, 2017

 India's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

During 2016, Indian light vehicle (LV) demand rose by over 7% to 3.38 million units, a fresh peak for the second successive year. In the medium and heavy CV (MHCV) sector, demand was stable in 2016 at 317,000 units, having grown by 30% the previous year.

This exclusive Automotive World report outlines the expected performance of both sectors as near-term new vehicle market growth fuelled by a strong economy is balanced by the impact of new emissions standards later in the forecast period.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Light vehicle (LV) demand
  • Chapter 2: Market characteristics
  • Chapter 3: Market shares
  • Chapter 4: India’s government and the auto industry
  • Chapter 5: Economic outlook
  • Chapter 6: Outlook for LV demand
  • Chapter 7: India’s MHCV market
  • Chapter 8: MHCV market shares
  • Chapter 9: Outlook for MHCV demand

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017