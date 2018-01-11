Home > Research > Electronics Research > Geely model plans and production outlook to 2022

January 11, 2018

Even by the standards of the dynamic Chinese market, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH) is noteworthy for its rapid growth, the scope of its ambition and its bold deal-making. This Automotive World report examines the prospects for the Geely group’s light vehicle operations, which include Geely, Gleagle, Zhidou, Proton, Lotus, LEVC, Lynk & Co, Volvo Car and Polestar.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic plan
  • Chapter 2: Sales, product development & brand strategy
  • Chapter 3: Production network and outlook
  • Appendix (Excel)
    • Geely model plans
    • Geely production by brand and model (2013-2017)
    • Geely production forecasts by brand and model (2018-2022)

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

