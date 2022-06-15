'The world’s car manufacturers - 2022 edition' is presented in two volumes:
VOLUME 1: GLOBAL REVIEW + COMPANY PROFILES
This section begins with a review of the car industry in the world’s major producing regions. For each of the key passenger car manufacturing groups covered, the report provides a comprehensive profile, analysing the major operational issues:
- Performance – reviews the most recent annual results and the latest interim figures, charting revenue and profit trends since 1983
- Business structure – evaluates the business strategy and group structure
- Markets – provides details of unit sales within each company’s major markets over the past five years, expansion plans; reviews the impact of the most significant models / platforms and reviews new model plans
- Production Strategy – details the latest production developments
- Notes on the Accounts – identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company
VOLUME 2: FINANCIAL STATISTICS AND PRODUCTION DATABASE
The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major car manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards.
This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information on current performance in the global automotive industry. For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the reporting currency, per year since 1983.
Table of contents
- Chapter 1: Global demand & industry indicators
- Chapter 2: BMW Group
- Chapter 3: Daimler
- Chapter 4: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Chapter 5: Ford
- Chapter 6: General Motors
- Chapter 7: Honda
- Chapter 8: Hyundai Motor
- Chapter 9: Mazda
- Chapter 10: Mitsubishi Motors
- Chapter 11: Nissan
- Chapter 12: Porsche
- Chapter 13: Proton
- Chapter 14: PSA Group
- Chapter 15: Renault Automobile
- Chapter 16: Stellantis
- Chapter 17: Subaru
- Chapter 18: Suzuki
- Chapter 19: Tesla
- Chapter 20: Toyota
- Chapter 21: VW Group
- Appendices
- Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates
- Appendix 2: Production by model (Excel)
- Appendix 3: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (euro) (Excel)
- Appendix 4: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (native currency) (Excel)
- Appendix 5: exchange rates (Excel)
- Appendix 6: Financial statistics and performance ratios of old entities (native currency)(Excel)
List of figures
- Figure 1: Global LV demand, 2013-2021 (000s)
- Figure 2: Exposure to Russia & Ukraine, 2021
- Figure 3: Aggregate unit sales & operating profit of the major automakers, 1983-2021
- Figure 4: Average unit revenue by manufacturer, 2021
- Figure 5: Manufacturer operating margins - simple average, 1983-2021
- Figure 6: Manufacturer operating margins - simple average, 2017-2021
- Figure 7: Industry structure - 2021 car & LCV sales by group/alliance
- Figure 8: BMW net profit trend
- Figure 9: BMW revenue & pre-tax profit trend
- Figure 10: BMW Group revenue by division (€m)
- Figure 11: BMW Group Ebit by division (€m)
- Figure 12: BMW customer deliveries by market & region
- Figure 13: BMW Group sales by brand, 1992-2021 (000s)
- Figure 14: Mercedes-Benz Cars revenue and operating profit trend 1996-2019
- Figure 15: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans revenue and operating profit trend 2016-2021
- Figure 16: Daimler net profit trend 2005-2021
- Figure 17: Daimler revenue by division
- Figure 18: Mercedes & Smart car sales by market & region
- Figure 19: Current model families and platforms
- Figure 20: FCA (& predecessors) net profit trend
- Figure 21: Fiat Group (to 2010) revenue by division (%)
- Figure 22: FCA revenue by division, 2020 (%)
- Figure 23: FCA mass-market brands, vehicle shipments by region, 2013-2020 (000)
- Figure 24: Ford Auto revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 25: Ford Group net profit
- Figure 26: Ford revenue & pre-tax profit by division (US$m)
- Figure 27: Ford Group, wholesales by market (000’s)
- Figure 28: Lincoln production 1990-2020
- Figure 29: New GM net profit
- Figure 30: Timeline to Chapter 11
- Figure 31: GM recurring EBIT by division (US$m)
- Figure 32: GM’s rationale for quitting Europe
- Figure 33: GM unit sales by region (000s)
- Figure 34: GM’s new logo
- Figure 35: GM’s BEV3 platform applications
- Figure 36: Honda Automobile revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 37: Honda net profit trend
- Figure 38: Honda revenue & operating profit by division (¥bn)
- Figure 39: Honda unit sales by market (000s)
- Figure 40: Hyundai Motors (consolidated) revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 41: Hyundai Motor (consolidated) net profit trend
- Figure 42: Hyundai & Kia global sales
- Figure 43: Hyundai & Kia key markets (retail sales), 2021
- Figure 44: Hyundai & Kia, share of 2021 sales by market
- Figure 45: Mazda revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 46: Mazda net profit trend
- Figure 47: Mazda sales (retail) by market
- Figure 48: MMC revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 49: MMC net profit trend
- Figure 50: MMC retail sales by market (000s)
- Figure 51: Nissan revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 52: Nissan net profit trend
- Figure 53: Nissan unit sales (retail) by market
- Figure 54: Porsche revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 55: PSA revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 56: PSA net profit trend (€)
- Figure 57: PSA revenue by division (%)
- Figure 58: PSA car & LCV sales by market (000s)
- Figure 59: Renault Auto revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 60: Renault Group net profit trend
- Figure 61: Renault Group revenue & operating profit by division (€ mils)
- Figure 62: Renault Auto unit sales by market (000s)
- Figure 63: Subaru revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 64: Subaru net profit trend
- Figure 65: Subaru revenue by division (%)
- Figure 66: Subaru vehicle sales by region
- Figure 67: Suzuki revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 68: Suzuki net profit trend
- Figure 69: Suzuki revenue by division (%)
- Figure 70: Suzuki automobile sales by market, years to March 2013-2022
- Figure 71: Tesla net income by quarter ($ mils)
- Figure 72: Tesla free cash flow by quarter ($ mils)
- Figure 73: Toyota revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 74: Toyota net profit trend
- Figure 75: Toyota unit sales by market
- Figure 76: VW revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 77: VW net profit trend (€)
- Figure 78: VW shareholder structure (% of voting rights, December 31, 2021)
- Figure 79: VW customer deliveries by market (from 2012 passenger cars only)
- Figure 80: Spreadsheet structure
- Figure 81: Exchange rates - units of currency per euro
- Figure 82: Value of export earnings in foreign currency
