‘The world’s car manufacturers – 2024 edition’ is presented in two volumes:
VOLUME 1: GLOBAL REVIEW + COMPANY PROFILES
This section begins with a review of the car industry in the world’s major producing regions. For each of the key passenger car manufacturing groups covered, the report provides a comprehensive profile, analysing the major operational issues:
- Performance – reviews the most recent annual results and the latest interim figures, charting revenue and profit trends since 1983
- Business structure – evaluates the business strategy and group structure
- Markets – provides details of unit sales within each company’s major markets over the past five years, expansion plans; reviews the impact of the most significant models / platforms and reviews new model plans
- Production Strategy – details the latest production developments
- Notes on the Accounts – identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company
VOLUME 2: FINANCIAL STATISTICS AND PRODUCTION DATABASE
The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major car manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards.
This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information on current performance in the global automotive industry. For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the reporting currency, per year since 1983.
Table of contents
- Chapter 1: Global demand & industry indicators
- Chapter 2: BMW Group
- Chapter 3: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Chapter 4: Ford
- Chapter 5: General Motors
- Chapter 6: Honda
- Chapter 7: Hyundai Motor
- Chapter 8: Mazda
- Chapter 9: Mercedes-Benz
- Chapter 10: Mitsubishi Motors
- Chapter 11: Nissan
- Chapter 12: Porsche
- Chapter 13: Proton
- Chapter 14: PSA Group
- Chapter 15: Renault Automobile
- Chapter 16: Stellantis
- Chapter 17: Subaru
- Chapter 18: Suzuki
- Chapter 19: Tesla
- Chapter 20: Toyota
- Chapter 21: VW Group
- Appendices
- Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates
- Appendix 2: Production by model (Excel)
- Appendix 3: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (euro) (Excel)
- Appendix 4: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (native currency) (Excel)
- Appendix 5: exchange rates (Excel)
- Appendix 6: Financial statistics and performance ratios of old entities (native currency)(Excel)
List of figures
- Figure 1: Global LV demand, 2013-2023 (mn units)
- Figure 2: Aggregate unit sales & operating profit of the major automakers, 1983-2023
- Figure 3: Average unit revenue by manufacturer, 2023
- Figure 4: Manufacturer operating margins – simple average, 1983-2023
- Figure 5: Manufacturer operating margins – simple average, 2019-2023
- Figure 6: Industry structure – 2023 car & LCV production by group/alliance
- Figure 7: BMW revenue & pre-tax profit trend
- Figure 8: BMW net profit trend
- Figure 9: BMW Group revenue by division (€m)
- Figure 10: BMW Group Ebit by division (€m)
- Figure 11: BMW customer deliveries by market & region
- Figure 12: BMW Group sales by brand, 1992-2023 (000s)
- Figure 13: FCA (& predecessors) net profit trend
- Figure 14: Fiat Group (to 2010) revenue by division (%)
- Figure 15: FCA revenue by division, 2020 (%)
- Figure 16: Ford Auto revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 17: Ford Group net profit
- Figure 18: Ford revenue & pre-tax profit by division (US$m)
- Figure 19: Ford revenue & profit by division, 2021-2023 (US$mn)
- Figure 20: Ford Group, wholesales by region, 2013-2022 (000’s)
- Figure 21: Ford Group, wholesales by market, 2021-2023 (000’s)
- Figure 22: Lincoln production 1990-2023
- Figure 23: GM net profit
- Figure 24: Timeline to Chapter 11
- Figure 25: GM recurring EBIT by division (US$m)
- Figure 26: GM unit sales by region (000s)
- Figure 27: Honda Automobile revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 28: Honda net profit trend
- Figure 29: Honda revenue & operating profit by division (¥bn)
- Figure 30: Honda unit sales by market (000s)
- Figure 31: Hyundai Motor (consolidated) revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 32: Hyundai Motor (consolidated) net profit trend
- Figure 33: Hyundai & Kia global sales
- Figure 34: Hyundai & Kia key markets (retail sales), 2023
- Figure 35: Hyundai & Kia, share of 2023 sales by market
- Figure 36: Mazda revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 37: Mazda net profit trend
- Figure 38: Mazda sales (retail) by market
- Figure 39: Mercedes-Benz Cars revenue and operating profit trend 1996-2019
- Figure 40: Mercedes-Benz Group revenue and operating profit trend 2020-2023
- Figure 41: Daimler net profit trend 2005-2021
- Figure 42: Mercedes-Benz Group revenue by division to 2021
- Figure 43: Mercedes-Benz Group revenue by division 2021-2023
- Figure 44: Mercedes & Smart car sales by market & region
- Figure 45: MMC revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 46: MMC net profit trend
- Figure 47: MMC retail sales by market (000s)
- Figure 48: Nissan revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 49: Nissan net profit trend
- Figure 50: Nissan unit sales (retail) by market
- Figure 51: Porsche revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 52: PSA revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 53: PSA net profit trend (€)
- Figure 54: PSA revenue by division (%)
- Figure 55: PSA car & LCV sales by market (000s)
- Figure 56: Renault Auto revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 57: Renault Group net profit trend
- Figure 58: Renault Group revenue & operating profit by division (€ mils)
- Figure 59: Renault Auto unit sales by market (000s, inc. Avtovaz to 2021)
- Figure 60: Subaru revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 61: Subaru net profit trend
- Figure 62: Subaru revenue by division (%)
- Figure 63: Subaru vehicle sales by region
- Figure 64: Suzuki revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 65: Suzuki net profit trend
- Figure 66: Suzuki revenue by division (%)
- Figure 67: Suzuki automobile sales by market
- Figure 68: Tesla net income by quarter ($ mils)
- Figure 69: Toyota revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 70: Toyota net profit trend
- Figure 71: Toyota unit sales by market
- Figure 72: VW revenue & operating profit trend
- Figure 73: VW net profit trend (€)
- Figure 74: VW shareholder structure (% of voting rights, December 31, 2023)
- Figure 75: VW customer deliveries by market (passenger cars only)
- Figure 76: Spreadsheet structure
- Figure 77: Exchange rates – units of currency per euro
- Figure 78: Value of export earnings in foreign currency