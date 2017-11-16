 Brazil's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

During 2016, Brazilian light vehicle (LV) demand dropped by 20% to below 2 million units, the fourth successive year of decline. The fall was worse in the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) sector, where demand fell by 31%, the third successive year of decline. These declines were primarily the consequence of the 3.6% fall in Brazil’s GDP during 2016.

LV demand is expected to rise by nearly 10% in 2017, with a 1% rise forecast for the HCV sector – and although anticipated demand will remain well below peak levels, growth is expected to continue in both sectors through to the end of the forecast period.

This Automotive World report examines the market prospects for LVs and HCVs in Brazil’s slowly resurgent market in the period to 2021.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand

Chapter 2: Market characteristics

Chapter 3: Market shares

Chapter 4: Economic outlook

Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand

Chapter 6: Recent heavy CV (HCV) demand and market characteristics

Chapter 7: HCV market shares

Chapter 8: Outlook for HCV demand

