 Brazil's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

During 2016, Brazilian light vehicle (LV) demand dropped by 20% to below 2 million units, the fourth successive year of decline. The fall was worse in the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) sector, where demand fell by 31%, the third successive year of decline. These declines were primarily the consequence of the 3.6% fall in Brazil’s GDP during 2016.
LV demand is expected to rise by nearly 10% in 2017, with a 1% rise forecast for the HCV sector – and although anticipated demand will remain well below peak levels, growth is expected to continue in both sectors through to the end of the forecast period.
This Automotive World report examines the market prospects for LVs and HCVs in Brazil’s slowly resurgent market in the period to 2021.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- Chapter 2: Market characteristics
- Chapter 3: Market shares
- Chapter 4: Economic outlook
- Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand
- Chapter 6: Recent heavy CV (HCV) demand and market characteristics
- Chapter 7: HCV market shares
- Chapter 8: Outlook for HCV demand
…
