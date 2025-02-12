Mary Barra: GM can circumvent up to 50% of Trump tariffs

GM has been planning since November to circumvent potential supply chain shocks caused by new US tariffs. By Stewart Burnett

During a panel at the Wolfe Research Auto, Auto Tech and Semiconductor Conference, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra divulged that GM has been planning since November to work around potential new tariffs. She is confident that the automaker will be able to alleviate between 30-50% of potential tariffs that President Trump has threatened to impose, particularly those on imports from Canada and Mexico.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/mary-barra-gm-can-circumvent-up-to-50-of-trump-tariffs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here