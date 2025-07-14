Honda eyes pickup production at underused US Nissan plant

Nissan has entered discussions to manufacture pickup trucks for Honda at its Canton, Mississippi facility, which currently operates at just 57% capacity compared to the 80% threshold typically needed to break even, according to Nikkei. The potential arrangement would allow Honda to quickly expand its pickup lineup beyond compact models, while also helping Nissan boost production at the underutilised plant, as pressure mounts from President Trump’s looming tariffs on non-US-made vehicles.