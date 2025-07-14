Musk rejects Tesla-xAI merger, backs investment vote 

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stated on 14 July he does not personally support a merger between Tesla and his artificial intelligence startup xAI, responding with a simple “no” to an investor query on social media platform X. Despite rejecting a full merger, Musk indicated Tesla shareholders will vote on whether the electric vehicle manufacturer should invest in xAI, although he did not specify timing or investment amount.
