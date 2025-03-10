China’s FTA to attempt second listing on Hong Kong exchange

China road freight platform Full Truck Alliance (FTA)—colloquially referred to as the country’s “Uber for trucks”—is weighing the possibility of a second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The original plan was scrapped in 2022 following scrutiny from a US-based audit watchdog, but it plans a second attempt amid revived investor enthusiasm and escalating trade war tensions.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?