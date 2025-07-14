HSBC: Robotaxis face 7-8 years before profitability

HSBC analysts have warned that robotaxi operators face around seven to eight years before achieving profitability, calling industry projections “widely overestimated” despite bold and optimistic claims from players like Tesla and Waymo. The bank identified overlooked costs including parking, charging, cleaning fees, and remote operator teams that significantly erode the supposed savings from eliminating human drivers.
