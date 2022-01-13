ZF successfully launches new Commercial Vehicle Solutions division

ZF's new commercial vehicle division, “Commercial Vehicle Solutions,” started as planned at the beginning of the year. Combines ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems (formerly WABCO) divisions

ZF today announced the successful start of its new “Commercial Vehicle Solutions” (CVS) division with effect from January 1, 2022. The new division combines ZF’s expertise in the commercial vehicle industry and will significantly advance solutions for safe, sustainable and digitized transport. The new division unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter of which was formed from ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO.

“With the new CVS division, ZF is now positioning itself as the world’s largest component and system supplier for the commercial vehicle industry. Thanks to our broad technological positioning and global market presence, we can offer our customers the key solutions they need to transform their product portfolio from a single source. Leveraging our regional structure, we offer significant advantages and close customer proximity for truck, bus and trailer manufacturers as well as fleet operators, wherever they are in the world,” said Wilhelm Rehm, member of the ZF Board of Management with responsibility for the new division. “In line with our ‘Next Generation Mobility’ corporate strategy, CVS will accelerate ZF’s global growth strategy.”

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division is supported by around 25,000 employees based across 61 locations in 28 countries.

