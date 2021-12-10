Xplore Dundee cuts out emissions with electric double deckers from ADL and BYD

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee where they will cut out emissions along one of Scotland’s most polluted streets

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee where they will cut out emissions along one of Scotland’s most polluted streets.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. Xplore Dundee is part of the McGill’s group.

Built locally in Scotland at ADL’s factory in Falkirk utilising BYD’s pioneering expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology, the dozen BYD ADL Enviro400EV are Dundee’s first zero emission buses. Once driver training is complete early in the new year, they will run on Xplore’s service 28, serving the Dundee’s Lochee Road which is the fourth most polluted street in Scotland. Their introduction will further improve local air quality in a city that is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution with a council-owned fleet of more than 150 EVs and which is gaining recognition worldwide for its ambition and vision.

All the pure-electric buses benefit from BYD Iron-Phosphate Batteries, an advanced battery technology that delivers an impressive driving range of up to 160 miles on a single charge, making them a practical and efficient choice for busy operators such as Xplore Dundee.

Their deployment in Dundee comes shortly after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, also held in Scotland, where similar BYD ADL electric buses played prominent roles in the transport of delegates as well as state leaders, demonstrating that electric buses are an essential part of the solution to the climate emergency.

Managing Director of Xplore Dundee, Christine McGlasson said: “This is a milestone moment for us at Xplore Dundee – we are so proud to bring these electric double deckers to Dundee, the first of their kind for the city.

“Our fleet is now three-quarters low or zero emission – and we’re not going to stop there. We believe that buses are the solution to pollution, and as part of the McGill’s group we intend to continue investing in our fleet to provide a cleaner, greener public transport offering to the people of our Dundee.”

ADL Sales Account Manager, Charlie Miller said: “We’re delighted that Dundee is another city on the road to net zero thanks to this investment by Xplore Dundee. Built in Falkirk, these buses have boosted skilled jobs and apprenticeships in Scottish manufacturing as well as benefitting residents in Dundee and helping to mitigate climate change – they’re really a win for everyone.”

Frank Thorpe, Managing Director, BYD UK, said: “We strive to play our part in making a difference through practical and viable electric mobility solutions to address climate change. To think that BYD ADL zero-emission electric buses will make such a valuable contribution to clean air in such a recognised polluted route, is a very positive step forward. We are excited that Xplore Dundee has chosen BYD ADL eBuses in pursuit of their zero-emission goals for green transportation and pleased to support them on their ongoing electric journey.”

