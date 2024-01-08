World premiere at CES: Volkswagen integrates ChatGPT into its vehicles

VW presents new functionality in cooperation with technology partner Cerenceat the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (USA)

At CES 2024, the world’s leading electronics trade fair from January 9 to 12, Volkswagen will present the first vehicles in which the artificial-intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT is integrated into its IDA voice assistant. In the future, customers will have seamless access to the constantly growing artificial intelligence database in all Volkswagen models equipped with the IDA voice assistant1 and have researched content read out to them while driving. Cerence Chat Pro from technology partner Cerence Inc. is the foundation of the new function, which offers a uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration. Volkswagen is the first volume manufacturer that will offer Chat GPT as a standard feature from the second quarter of 2024 in many production vehicles. The feature is being considered for the United States.

The new chatbot will be offered in conjunction with the latest generation of infotainment in the following models: ID.71, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan3 and the all-new Passat3 as well as in the new Golf3/4. Enabled by Cerence Chat Pro, the integration of ChatGPT into the backend of the Volkswagen voice assistant offers a multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control. For example, the IDA voice assistant can be used, for example, to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge questions. In the future, AI will provide additional information in response to questions that go beyond this as part of its continuously expanding capabilities. This can be helpful on many levels during a car journey: Enriching conversations, clearing up questions, interacting in intuitive language, receiving vehicle-specific information, and much more—purely hands-free.

Nothing changes for the person behind the wheel. There is no need to create a new account, install a new app or activate ChatGPT: The voice assistant is activated by saying “Hello IDA” or by pressing the button on the steering wheel. IDA automatically prioritizes whether a vehicle function should be executed, a destination searched and the temperature adjusted. If the request cannot be answered by the Volkswagen system, it is forwarded anonymously to AI and the familiar Volkswagen voice responds.

ChatGPT does not gain any access to vehicle data; questions and answers are deleted immediately to ensure the highest possible level of data protection. This is facilitated by Cerence Chat Pro, which leverages a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to enable IDA to provide relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable. The feature also prioritizes security and seamless integration with IDA’s myriad capabilities, delivering ease of use for drivers.

“Volkswagen has always democratized technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature to vehicles from the compact segment upwards. Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products,” said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Board of Management Volkswagen Brand for technical Development.

“We are proud to build on our automotive expertize and our long-standing partnership with Volkswagen to offer its customers new innovations that leverage generative AI and large language models—even after they have purchased a vehicle,” says Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence. “With Cerence Chat Pro, VW is empowered with an automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that offers unmatched flexibility, customization, and ease of deployment, while prioritizing security and usability for drivers. As we look to the future, together Volkswagen and Cerence will explore collaboration to design a new, large language model (LLM)-based user experience as the basis of Volkswagen’s next-generation in-car assistant.“

1 – ID.7 – Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 16.3-14.1; CO2 emissions in g/km: combined 0. Fuel consumption and emission figures for the vehicles are only available in accordance with the WLTP and not the NEDC. Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in ranges depending on the selected equipment of the vehicle.

3 – Optional or line-dependent equipment.

4 – Golf – near-series vehicle.

