World first: Continental integrates face authentication invisibly behind driver display console

In order not to spoil the design of the vehicle interior, Continental has positioned the necessary camera technology behind the driver display console for the first time, which enables a frameless screen surface. The design of the screen area is an evolution of the technology, which won an Innovation Award at CES in 2023. A camera with biometric authentication in the interior checks whether the person in the driver’s seat is authorized to start the vehicle. Other digital services, such as a payment function, also have this feature. The high-contrast and bright OLED display has been specially adapted so that the optical components can detect people through the pixels of the activated display. In addition, the sensors integrated into the system include the functionality of reliable attention and fatigue detection.

“For us, user experience is defined not only by functional and technical aspects, but also by aesthetic appeal. Sophisticated convenience and safety functions – which are not visually noticeable when in use – are a complete success for us in this respect,” said Dr. Boris Mergell, head of the User Experience (UX) business area in Continental Automotive.