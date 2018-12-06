Whether driving onto a construction site or through snow and ice: The new Sprinter now also available to order with

Outstanding handling characteristics and very good traction, plus the safety and superiority that are hallmarks of the brand: since its market launch in 2011, the Sprinter 4×4 has been recognised as being the epitome of a large van, capable of mastering even the toughest of driving conditions while still retaining all the comfort features of its counterparts with conventional drive configurations. The third-generation Sprinter with all-wheel drive feels just at home on various mountain passes as it does on temporary roads to construction sites. With immediate effect, the number one among vans can now also be ordered with all-wheel drive. The entry-level price for the panel van with standard wheelbase is 46 272 euros (in Germany, excl. VAT), and 43 652 euros(excl. VAT) for a chassis version.

Fully integrated into the adaptive stability program ESP

The selectable all-wheel drive of the new-generation Sprinter improves traction. When the engine is running, it is selected either when stationary or at low speeds up to 10 km/h by operating a switch in the instrument panel. Under normal operating conditions, this driving mode sees the torque of the Sprinter 4×4 distributed to the front and rear axles in a ratio of 35:65 respectively. This ensures handling characteristics that differ only marginally from those of the rear-wheel drive Sprinter in day-to-day operation.

The electronic traction control system 4ETS makes a major contribution to the optimal driving and handling characteristics. It is fully integrated into the electronic stability program “Adaptive ESP” and its control characteristics have been specially adapted for all-wheel drive. At the same time all the functions of Adaptive ESP are retained: anti-lock braking system (ABS), acceleration skid control (ASR), electronic brake force distribution (EBV), Brake Assist (BAS) and the Start-off Assist system (AAS).

If one or more wheels lose traction on a slippery surface, e.g. on snow or ice, 4ETS automatically brakes the spinning wheels with brief impulses, thus increasing the drive torque to the wheels with good traction. 4ETS uses the ABS wheel sensors for this purpose. The automatic braking intervention by 4ETS can match the effect of up to three differential locks: the inter-axle differential lock, rear axle lock and front axle lock.

SOURCE: Daimler