Webfleet collaborates with Bosch L.OS to offer value-adding services within its fleet management platform

Webfleet and Bosch cooperate to offer digital, integrated services to fleet customers in the transport and logistics sector

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions is collab­or­ating with Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, to offer integrated mobility services to their fleet customers.

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions is the business of Bridgestone, focused on data-driven mobility solutions including Europe’s leading fleet management solution Webfleet.

As part of the collab­or­ation, Webfleet joins Bosch’s Logistics Operating System L.OS, to offer additional solutions seamlessly integrated into the Webfleet fleet management platform.

The goal is to intel­li­gently connect different services and systems into a uniform solution to empower businesses to run their fleets more efficiently based on real-time data.

As a first use case, Bosch Secure Truck Parking, a leading European booking platform for secure truck parking, will integrate into the Webfleet fleet management solution via Bosch L.OS.

The digital solution will allow fleets to quickly and easily plan and book secure parking spaces across a network of verified parking lots, minimising cargo theft risk and prior­it­ising driver well-being. The solution also helps to reduce fuel costs and CO 2 emissions from time wasted searching for a parking space.

Customers will gain access to Bosch Secure Truck Parking, directly within the Webfleet fleet management platform. The ambition is for dispatchers to also get recom­mend­a­tions for available parking spaces, based on remaining driving time and order schedule, to prevent drivers from exceeding legal driving times and improve planning.

Moreover, ETAs will be calculated and commu­nicated even more precisely depending on the current traffic situation. All secure parking booking details can be automat­ically shared with drivers via Webfleet’s dedicated driver app and terminals.

We are thrilled to join the Bosch L.OS platform , said Taco van der Leij, Vice President Webfleet Europe at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions. With this collab­or­ation, we are bringing together two powerful entities in the mobility landscape to address critical challenges for fleet businesses.

The Secure Truck Parking solution is just the beginning of our collab­or­ation; we are committed to providing more and more impactful features and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Webfleet and Bosch L.OS plan to evaluate the integrated Secure Truck Parking offering with a select group of customers starting in spring 2024. This initial phase will allow product experts from both partners to gather feedback and explore other potential value-added features, before a broader rollout.

Through this partnership, Webfleet continues to expand its partner ecosystem, offering fleets unpar­alleled access to cutting-edge techno­logies that empower them to operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

SOURCE: Webfleet