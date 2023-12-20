Waymo significantly outperforms comparable human benchmarks over 7+ million miles of rider-only driving

Safety leads everything we do at Waymo. This year alone, Waymo has served over 700,000 ride-hailing trips with public riders and no human driver

Safety leads everything we do at Waymo. This year alone, Waymo has served over 700,000 ride-hailing trips with public riders and no human driver. We couldn’t have hit that milestone without putting safety front and center, and we are working hard to improve the measurement, transparency, and performance of our fleet.

Our comprehensive research — across more than twenty safety papers that we’ve published over the years to enhance transparency — shows that the Waymo Driver performs safely across a range of evaluations. Building on that work, we’ve published two new papers today: one that compares the Waymo Driver’s crash rates to human drivers’ over our 7+ million rider-only miles from Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; and another that develops clear human crash benchmarks to enable such comparisons.

Our new research found that Waymo Driver performance led to a significant reduction in the rates of police-reported and injury-causing crashes compared to human drivers in the cities where we operate.

“These reports represent a good-faith effort by Waymo to evaluate how the safety of its autonomous driving system compares with the safety of human driving. The results are encouraging and represent one step in our evolving understanding of autonomous driving safety,” said David Zuby, chief research officer of The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after reviewing the papers.

How the Waymo Driver compares to humans

There’s no single metric that can show the safety of autonomous driving. We use several different evaluation metrics and methods aiming to get a complete picture of safety. One of many metrics that can be used to monitor the rider-only service after it has launched is the number of vehicle crashes per mile of driving compared to humans.

In the performance study, we compared the Waymo Driver’s crash rates to human drivers’ on several different benchmarks. This study is one of the first to compare overall crash rates using data from fully autonomous operations only, rather than a mix of fully autonomous driving and testing with a human behind the wheel. Unlike the recent research by Swiss Re that focused on crashes resulting in Waymo’s liability claims, this study includes all Waymo crashes, regardless of the Waymo vehicle’s role in the crash, and with any amount of property damage. It also uses publicly available data, which allows other researchers to replicate the results.

Waymo’s data was derived from crashes reported under NHTSA’s Standing General Order (SGO), over 7.14 million fully autonomous miles driven 24/7 through the end of October 2023 across Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. That data was then compared to relevant human crash rates resulting in police reports, injuries, and/or property damage.

When considering all locations together, compared to the human benchmarks, the Waymo Driver demonstrated:

An 85% reduction or 6.8 times lower crash rate involving any injury, from minor to severe and fatal cases (0.41 incidence per million miles for the Waymo Driver vs 2.78 for the human benchmark)

crash rate involving any injury, from minor to severe and fatal cases (0.41 incidence per million miles for the Waymo Driver vs 2.78 for the human benchmark) A 57% reduction or 2.3 times lower police-reported crash rate (2.1 incidence per million miles for the Waymo Driver vs. 4.85 for the human benchmark)

This means that over the 7.1 million miles Waymo drove, there were an estimated 17 fewer injuries and 20 fewer police-reported crashes compared to if human drivers with the benchmark crash rate would have driven the same distance in the areas we operate.

When compared to crash rates in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, individually, the Waymo Driver significantly outperformed local respective human benchmarks as well (though the comparison in LA does not yet have enough mileage to be statistically significant). Notably, local human benchmarks varied from one city to another — for example, San Francisco had the highest rate of crashes where an injury was reported with 5.55 incidents per million miles, which was approximately three times higher than the national average.