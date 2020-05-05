Volvo Cars reports global sales of 31,760 cars in April, returns to growth in China

Volvo Cars sold 31,760 cars in April, down 43.8 per cent compared with the same month last year, as demand in Europe and the US continued to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. China, meanwhile, returned to growth in April as showroom traffic began to return to normal levels.

In the January to April period, Volvo Cars global sales reached 163,649 cars, down 24.9 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models doubled in the first four months, from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

China sales in April reached 14,724 cars, up 20.8 per cent as compared with the same month last year. In the first four months of the year sales declined by 15.6 percent, compared with the same period last year.

US sales in April stood at 3,866 cars, down 53.8 percent per cent, compared with the same month last year. A majority of states in the country have now implemented stay-at-home orders which have led to a significant drop in showroom traffic. Between January and April, US sales declined by 23.3 per cent to 23,351 cars, compared with the same period last year.

Volvo Cars’ sales in Europe reached 9,283 cars in April, down 66.8 per cent versus the same month last year. In the the first four months of the year, sales declined by 30.3 per cent year-on-year.

The European sales performance was significantly impacted in April due to restriced movement in several key markets including Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Belgium.

In April, the XC60 mid-size SUV was the top selling model for the company, followed by the compact XC40 SUV and the large XC90 SUV. During the month, SUVs accounted for 66.3 per cent of the company’s total sales, up from 62.4 per cent in same month last year.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

April January-April 2019 2020 Change 2019 2020 Change Europe 27,963 9,283 -66.8% 114,483 79,793 -30.3% China 12,192 14,724 20.8% 42,078 35,504 -15.6% US 8,367 3,866 -53.8% 30,425 23,351 -23.3% Other 8,013 3,887 -51.5% 30,869 25,001 -19.0% Total 56,535 31,760 -43.8% 217,855 163,649 -24.9%

During the first four months, the XC60 was the company’s top selling model with total sales of 47,838 cars (2019: 62,804 cars), followed by the XC40 with 39,976 cars (2019: 39,704 cars) and the XC90 with 22,752 cars (2019: 30,027 cars).

SOURCE: Volvo Cars