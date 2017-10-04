Volvo Cars reports global sales growth of 11.2 per cent in September

Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, continued its sales momentum in September with growth in all main regions, compared with the same month last year, and remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of record sales.

Sales in September reached 53,674 cars sold, up 11.2 per cent compared with the same month last year. In the first nine months of 2017 sales amounted to 413,472 cars, up 9.0 per cent compared to the year ago period.

Strong demand for the 90 series cars and the ramping up of new XC60 production continued to be an important factor in the company’s sales growth.

In China, Volvo’s largest market, sales grew by a solid 29.8 per cent in September, compared with the same month last year, as the company sold to a total of 11,544 cars. The locally produced XC60, S60L and S90 models continued to be the main growth drivers. The Asia Pacific region recorded the strongest growth of all regions during the first nine months of 2017, up 23.7 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

In the US, Volvo reported a very strong 40.7 per cent increase year-on-year for the month of September, following strong sales of the XC90 SUV, the S90 sedan and the just arrived new XC60 mid-size SUV. The Americas region as a whole grew by 36.3 per cent in September.

Sales in the EMEA region grew by 0.8 percent in September to 29,606 cars. For the first nine months of 2017, sales were up by 6.3 per cent to 234,852 cars as the region continued to see strong demand for the new V90, new XC60 and XC90.

Retail sales status (deliveries to end customers) for Volvo Car Group is as follows:

September January – September 2016 2017 Change 2016 2017 Change Region EMEA 29,368 29,606 0.8% 221,035 234,852 6.3% Sweden 5,426 5,745 5.9% 49,381 54,105 9.6% Region Asia-Pacific 12,084 14,790 22.4% 89,183 110,299 23.7% China 8,891 11,544 29.8% 63,387 82,341 29.9% Region Americas 6,807 9,278 36.3% 69,113 68,321 -1.1% USA 5,615 7,900 40.7% 58,534 56,963 – 2.7% TOTAL 48,259 53,674 11.2% 379,331 413,472 9.0%

Globally, the Volvo XC60 was the best-selling model in September with 14,391 cars sold (2016: 15,551), followed by the Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country with 8,421 cars sold (10,341). The XC90 was third with 7,937 sold cars (7,856). Sales figures by model can be found in the Sales Volumes section of the Global Newsroom.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.