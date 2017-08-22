Volkswagen: Premiere at the IAA: update of the Golf Sportsvan, featuring traffic jam assist, gesture control and new TSI offering

Since mid-2014, the Golf Sportsvan has been the vehicle of choice for those who swear by the Golf yet are looking for extra seat height, flexibility and space. Volkswagen has now refreshed its compact van with an update, which will be seen for the first time at the IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt am Main (12 – 24 September). As for technology, the new Golf Sportsvan features items such as three new TSI petrol engines, an expanded range of assistance systems, a new generation of infotainment systems (top system with gesture control) as well as more features in the standard equipment line-up. In terms of appearance, the Golf Sportsvan now makes its mark with its precision-sharpened design.

Following the Golf, Volkswagen is now modernizing the Golf Sportsvan as well with an extensive update. Not only that, the Golf Sportsvan now boasts a more powerful design thanks to new styling refinements. Changes include the newly designed bumpers, new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights, full-LED headlights in place of xenon headlights, and standard LED tail lights on all versions. Five new alloy wheel types (16, 17, and 18-inch) and colours such as the new Cranberry Red shade of paint round out the updates to the exterior. The interior is enhanced with new decorative trim, fabrics, and leather seats.

It is above all technical innovations that define the Golf Sportsvan’s update. Particularly noteworthy in this regard is the Discover Pro radio navigation system with 9.2-inch display and gesture control which is new in the Golf Sportsvan. Conventional buttons and controls are a thing of the past with the Discover Pro; manual control is performed solely via the touchscreen and five capacitive touch buttons along the left border of the new infotainment system.

In addition, Volkswagen is offering an interface to the infotainment system for tablets (and smartphones) in the form of the Media Control app. The app can be used to conveniently control many of the functions of the infotainment system from a tablet – regardless of where the user is sitting in the vehicle. Passengers simply connect their tablet to the Discover Media or Discover Pro infotainment system using the WiFi hotspot.

Volkswagen is additionally also offering the ‘Security & Service’ package in the Golf Sportsvan. It gives the driver access to assistance in a wide range of situations. Highlights include services such as ‘Automatic accident notification’, ‘Roadside service’ and ‘Service scheduling’ (scheduling service with the service garage).

Features providing greater safety and comfort in the Golf Sportsvan include new driver assistance systems, such as Pedestrian Monitoring (part of Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System), Traffic Jam Assist (semi-automated stop-and-go driving up to 60 km/h), Emergency Assist, the latest generations of Park Assist and the proactive occupant protection system, as well as Trailer Assist (including Park Assist), which makes reversing easier when towing.

Three high-tech TSI petrol engines as well as two efficient TDI diesel engines complete the planned drive system line-up. Both powerful TSI engines also come with Active Cylinder Management which deactivates two of the four cylinders in defined operating phases to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Advance sales of the updated Golf Sportsvan begin this autumn for Germany.

