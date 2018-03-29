Volkswagen offers diesel customers security

The Volkswagen brand is starting a diesel campaign for its customers in Germany in April. The new Germany Guarantee gives the buyers of new and year-old vehicles with diesel engines purchased from a Volkswagen dealership additional security and will keep them on the road in the event of a driving ban. The Volkswagen Group’s successful environmental incentive has already taken some 170,000 old diesel vehicles from the road since August 2017 and replaced them with efficient and clean current models. Approximately 120,000 of these customers have chosen a Volkswagen brand model. The Volkswagen brand continues its effort to rejuvenate the vehicle population by offering the diesel environmental incentive with the purchase of a new diesel vehicle beginning in April.

Thomas Zahn, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany of the Volkswagen brand says, “Volkswagen is committed to diesel and our current engines are among the cleanest on the market. With the Germany Guarantee and the diesel environmental incentive, we are offering our customers security when they choose a diesel and are on their side as a strong partner.”

Volkswagen’s new Germany Guarantee is free of charge and will apply to the purchase of a new or a year-old car with a diesel engine from a Volkswagen dealership from 1 April throughout 2018. It is valid for three years from the date of purchase and offers customers who would be affected by possible driving restrictions at their home or working address the opportunity to exchange vehicles. The affected customer will receive an offer that the participating Volkswagen dealership will buy back the original model for the current value determined by the independent institution, Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT, German Automobile Trust), if the customer then buys from the same dealership a new or year-old vehicle which would not be affected by driving restrictions. The participating Volkswagen dealership will give the customer a model-dependent trade-in premium with a maximum value corresponding to the previous environmental incentive. The vehicle exchange will be dealt with the involved Volkswagen Partner and in addition via Volkswagen’s digital ecosystem at volkswagen-we.de. Beginning April 2018, Volkswagen partners will provide detailed information on how to benefit from the Germany Guarantee.

The Volkswagen brand has already taken some 120,000 old diesel vehicles with Euro 1 through Euro 4 emissions standards from the road since August 2017 with its successful environmental incentive, thus making a substantial contribution to improving the air quality of German cities. Therefore, the measure will be continued as a diesel environmental incentive for new diesel vehicles until 30 June 2018. The previous model-dependent premiums will continue unchanged.

Diesel model Gross environmental incentive Polo €3,000 Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace €4,000 Golf, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Estate, Touran €5,000 Passat Saloon/Estate, Arteon, Sharan €8,000 Touareg (previous model) €10,000