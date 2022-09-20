Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo awarded as the “International Van of the Year 2023”

Award received by CEO Carsten Intra at the IAA Transportation

The ID Buzz Cargo1 is awarded the prestigious industry prize “International Van Of The Year 2023” (IVOTY). Carsten Intra, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), accepted the award from Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the IVOTY, at the VDA opening event “Stars Of The Year” on Monday.

ID Buzz Cargo1 received this coveted international award even before its market launch. The vehicle has been developed exclusively for battery-electric transport and will be handed over to customers with a CO 2 -neutral balance sheet. Carsten Intra: “We are honored and proud to receive this award for the ID. Buzz Cargo. A huge ,Thank you!’ to the IVOTY jury and to everyone at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles who contributed in making the ID. Buzz Cargo the best van in its class.”

IVOTY-Chairman Jarlath Sweeney presented the award on behalf of the 34 international commercial vehicle journalists who make up the IVOTY jury: “It’s not too often that a totally new van concept comes around and arouses so much attention in the marketplace. Congratulations to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle‘s development team on creating this unique vehicle.”

1 ID Buzz Cargo (150 kW/204 hp) power consumption combined in kWh/100 km: 22.2-20.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0

SOURCE: Volkswagen