Volkswagen Golf GTE sets a new mark for hybrid sales

Volkswagen’s recent ‘Push the Button’ advertising campaign has led to a surge in interest in the manufacturer’s updated Golf GTE model. The humorous television advert champions the responsible use of power and demonstrates the high performance that can come with hybrid technology.

Indeed, it has inspired many potential Volkswagen customers to push the button on their laptops as they configure their perfect Golf GTE. Configurations of the petrol-electric plug-in hybrid car have reach 2,400 per week and are up 160% compared with September last year.

That has transferred to a significantly larger number of orders too. In comparison with September 2016, Golf GTE orders are up by more than 300%. As a result, and with Golf GTE sales in 2017 already topping 3,000 cars, Volkswagen is well ahead of its predicted sales position as the updated model confirms its place in the plug-in hybrid market.

‘Push the Button’ refers to the power boost that the 102 PS electric motor gives when it works in unison with the 1.4-litre turbocharged 150 PS petrol (TSI) engine. Together they provide a peak torque figure of 350 Nm and a 0-62 mph time of 7.6 seconds. Top speed, where legal, is 138 mph.

That level of performance is impressive, but perhaps the key to the Golf GTE’s burgeoning appeal is its range. With a full tank of petrol and a fully charged battery, it can travel a realistic 515 miles (548 miles NEDC). The all-electric range is 31 miles, which is enough to complete a 15-mile each-way commute using the electric motor alone. The lithium-ion battery can be recharged in just three hours 45 minutes from a domestic socket.

When it went on sale in March this year the price of the updated Golf GTE was reduced by £3,420 (RRP) compared with the previous model. The starting price is now £28,135 (RRP OTR, inc Government Plug-in Car Grant), which means the GTE is in line with its GTD, GTI, GTI Performance and R siblings in Volkswagen’s exciting line-up of Performance Golfs.

As one would expect in a hybrid car, the Golf GTE features a broad range of equipment including Volkswagen’s advanced Composition Media System which includes an eight-inch colour touchscreen, CD player, DAB radio, Bluetooth telephone connection and many other features.

In addition, the Volkswagen Golf GTE features 2Zone Climate Control, unique styling features and Active Info Display: a 12.3-inch TFT screen in the instrument cluster with customisable menus and display.

The Golf GTE is available in two trim levels. Sitting above the standard GTE, GTE Advance adds the Discover Navigation infotainment system with satellite navigation, branded points of interest, three route options and speed limit display. Heated front seats are included, as well as tinted glass at the rear. Heated windscreen washer jets and headlight washers increase the list of standard equipment.

Both versions of the Golf GTE are equipped with the latest in Volkswagen’s suite of Car-Net applications. Car-Net brings the internet to the car and enhances the variety of options the driver has when it comes to interacting with their Volkswagen day-to-day.

The Car-Net mobile phone app allows the Golf GTE driver to see how much power is in the car’s battery, and to set the time at which they would like the car to start charging. They can also turn on the air conditioning before getting into the car. All these functions are accessed through the Car-Net web portal.

The Golf GTE is part of the broad Golf range. Also available is a variety of petrol and diesel powered models, and the all-electric Volkswagen e-Golf. The recently updated e-Golf has more power and now has a range of 124 miles (186 miles NEDC) and starts at £27,690 RRP OTR, including the PICG.

For more details about the Volkswagen Golf GTE and GTE Advance – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk. To watch ‘Push the Button’ visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDMjC8uUWJI

Volkswagen Golf GTE Trim Engine Electric motor CO₂ (g/km) Price* RRP OTR NEDC range ‘Practical’ range Golf GTE 1.4-litre TSI 150 PS 102 PS 38 £28,135 548 515 Golf GTE Advance 1.4-litre TSI 150 PS 102 PS 40 £29,635 548 515

*Prices include £2,500 Government Plug-in Car Grant (PICG)

