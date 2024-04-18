Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: Before the world premiere of the new California, the Last Edition of the California 6.1 will be released

World premiere of the new California will take place on May 7

Since 2003, the most successful campervan in its class has been manufactured entirely in-house by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. After more than 20 years and two generations, it is now time to completely renew the popular motorhome. However, not without bidding a fitting farewell to the most successful model in the series to date. The last vehicles produced will be rewarded with a “Last Edition” sticker. The world premiere of the successor will take place on May 7, 2024. The new California generation will be built at the German VWCV plant in Hanover from summer 2024.

It was, and still is, the most popular campervan in its class. The Volkswagen California. In the Beach, Coast and Ocean variants, it is more popular than ever in the current edition as California 6.1 and is now sold out. The individual orderability from the dealers has ended. The last 1,500 California that will roll off the production line in Hanover-Limmer by summer will be recognizable to fans from afar. This is because they receive a sticker on the D-pillar with the designation “Last Edition” and thus unmistakably convey to the outside world that they are the last California based on the Transporter 6.1. The California 6.1 has matured gracefully and is still the undisputed number 1 in its segment. Nevertheless, it is time to completely rethink the series and make it fit for the future – retaining proven and popular features of the California and always being one step ahead of the competition with further innovations.

The world premiere of the sequel will take place on May 7, 2024. Fans will be able to experience the premiere digitally on the Internet.

Looking back – 35 years of the California.

The history of the California began in 1988 with a special camper van model based on the T3 generation of the Transporter. Later that same summer, this first California was showcased at the Caravan Salon trade fair (still held in Essen back then). It was available to order in the two colours “Pastel White” and “Masala Red”. The interior designers demonstrated their sense of style with the cleanly designed white-grey kitchenette. The camper van cost DM 39,900. The attractive price, clever details and robust technology of the Transporter van immediately made the California a bestseller – 5,000 units were sold already in the first year. In the years that followed, the California evolved from a special model into its own model series, becoming increasingly popular and winning over 22,000 camper van drivers in just three years.

The change from the T3 to the T4 in August 1990 was equivalent to a technical revolution. After four decades of rear-wheel-drive Transporter vehicles with four-cylinder flat engines, the commercial vehicle specialists simply turned everything upside down: They moved the engine forwards and powered the front axle from there. This changed everything: the design, the running gear, the engines and the space available. There was now significantly more space, especially in the rear. And the California T4 made perfect use of this extra room: providing more space to travel than any other camper van of that time. The slogan on the adverts for the market launch was: “Hotel California. A quiet location, comfortable equipment, panoramic views guaranteed”, taking its reference from the Eagles song and the West Hollywood hotel featured in it. All in all, the California T4 was yet another hit, selling around 39,000 units by 2003.

The California based on the fifth generation of the Transporter introduced a new dimension of comfort for compact camper vans. However, this California also remained true to the innovative space concept of the original model. By 2015, around 55,000 camper enthusiasts had opted for a T5 California, which had long since become the most successful camper van in its class. Details such as the bed with slatted mattress base integrated into the pop-up roof, the camping chairs stowed in the tailgate or the camping table clicked into the sliding door gave the California its reputation as the Swiss army knife for campers.

The California based on the sixth generation of the Transporter followed in 2015; with its numerous assistance systems it took sales to a new level: In 2017, the T6 California broke the record of the model series with 15,155 new registrations in one year.

Since 2019, the new California 6.1 has seamlessly continued the success story of its predecessors. One of its new features is a touchscreen in the roof console, which can be used to control all the essential camper settings and call up a wide variety of information.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles