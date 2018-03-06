Volkswagen announces new Apple Music offer with CarPlay

Starting in May, Volkswagen customers purchasing new vehicles with CarPlay support1 can enjoy Apple Music’s 45 million songs free for up to 6 months

Volkswagen today announced that beginning in May 2018, customers in Europe purchasing a new Volkswagen with CarPlay support1 will be able to access the Apple Music streaming platform free of charge for up to 6 months.2 New customers of the streaming service will receive a free six-month membership. Buyers already registered with Apple Music will receive three months free of charge.

Jürgen Stackmann, Volkswagen brand Board Member for Sales, says: “This exciting offer for Apple Music with CarPlay will provide 45 million songs to customers purchasing new Volkswagen vehicles. By combining the passions of the two brands for music and technology, we can deliver our customers a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience in the car.”

Music has always played a key role in the tradition of the Volkswagen brand. From the memorable special editions developed together with the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi and Genesis in the mid-1990s through to the portfolio additions up! Beats and Polo Beats, music has always accompanied Volkswagen vehicles. Nowadays, Volkswagen Garage Sound, Volkswagen’s digital music platform, offers a series of unique international concerts that can be followed off-line at exclusive venues and online via live streaming. This Apple Music offer combined with CarPlay will deliver a new level of music integration for Volkswagen drivers.

1) Registration with Car-Net required. Customers purchasing new cars from Volkswagen can conclude this contract at no additional charge.

2)The free-of-charge six-month membership consists of three free-of-charge trial months and three additional months provided to customers free of charge in connection with the cooperation.

